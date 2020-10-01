The automaker has signed a power purchase agreement for a 180 MW solar project to be built in Arkansas. First Solar will supply the PV modules.From pv magazine USA General Motors has made a significant step toward achieving its goal of sourcing 100% of its energy from renewables by 2040, with the announcement that the company has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 180 MW solar project set to be constructed in Arkansas. Once the installation is completed in 2023, the capacity will lift General Motors to more than 60% renewable energy usage. The deal is also significant for putting the ...

