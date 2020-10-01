JNC Resources Inc.: JNC Resources Announces Rock Sample Results from the Imperial Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / JNC Resources Inc. (CSE:JNC) ("JNC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a rock sampling program at our Imperial Project which is located 18 miles northeast of one of the largest gold producers in Goldfield, Nevada in the Silver Peak District.

"We are extremely pleased with the rock samples at our Imperial Project in Nevada. With grades as high as 16.65 g/t we are now ready to formulate our fully funded, permit ready, drill program anticipated for Q4 2020. The test grids have identified large and open gold in soil anomalies that further support the potential for large and continuous gold bearing vein targets through the area" stated CEO, Michael Mulberry.

Six selected rock samples were collected at surface to help target the upcoming drill program. Grades as high as 16.65 g/t Au were found along the main, southeast trending Imperial fault structure, with up to 2.25 g/t Au seen on a northeast trending structure. The lowest result was from a sample taken from a prospect pit on a color anomaly across the canyon, which yielded 0.98 g/t Au.

The sampling was concentrated in areas of surface mineralization occurring beyond the limits of the fault zone that offsets the known mineralization. This is suggestive of the potential that the mineralization extends past the fault that stopped the original Imperial adit, which has subsequently influenced drill hole planning. The 2.25 g/t Au sample also shows strong potential for gold along northeast trending structures as well, some of which have gold enriched jasperoids outcropping at surface. While barely under one g/t Au, the sample across the canyon also shows potential for further gold bearing structures along the property.

Below is a chart of the assay results and their rough locations:

Name Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Location ISN-1 2.25 12 Jasperoid on NE trending structure roughly 700m east of post mineral fault ISN-2 5.78 <5 Vein material roughly 200 meters east of post mineral fault on Imperial structure ISN-3 9.95 14 Vein material roughly 100 meters east of post mineral fault on Imperial structure ISN-4 16.65 14 Vein material roughly 70 meters east of post mineral fault on Imperial structure ISN-5 3.37 14 Vein material roughly 50 meters west of post mineral fault on Imperial structure ISN-6 0.98 <5 Sample of color anomaly on hillside 65 meters south of main Imperial structure



Please note: Rock samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade of style of mineralization across the property

Qualified Persons

Warren Robb, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

About JNC Resources Inc.

JNC is a North American-based junior venture mineral exploration company with a goal to develop under-explored properties and benefit from deal flow generated by strategic partnerships and growth opportunities. Currently the Company is developing its 100% optioned Triple 9 Project in South Central British Columbia. The Triple 9 Project is a gold property with a new discovery of high levels of base metals, located 20 km from the town of Sicamous. JNC also has an option agreement with Great Basin Resources to acquire 100% control and interest in the Imperial Project in Nevada. The Imperial Property is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which has been a prolific mining area in the state. The Property is in close proximity to the town of Goldfields, where gold production occurred in the early part of the 20th century.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

