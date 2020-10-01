The results underscore the importance of providing appropriate therapy early in the course of infection to improve meaningful outcomes such as mortality and provide support for the recommended approach of early broad-spectrum empiric therapy, followed by de-escalation to targeted treatment 1

An increase in antimicrobial resistance has created a challenge: providing early appropriate therapy while limiting unnecessary antibiotic use, as antibiotics therapy may need to be initiated before the causative pathogen and its drug resistance profile are known. This means patients with severe bacterial infections often experience a delay in receiving appropriate treatment 1

This systematic review looks at studies published after 2007 reporting the impact of delayed appropriate treatment on clinical outcomes in hospitalised adults with bacterial infections 1

The results showed mortality was significantly lower in patients who did not experience delayed appropriate antibiotic therapy compared with those who did 1

Shionogi B.V., the European subsidiary of Shionogi Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; President CEO: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.; hereafter "Shionogi") today announce the publication of a new systematic review in CHEST Journal, funded by Shionogi B.V, examining the effect of delayed appropriate antibiotic therapy on the outcomes of patients with severe bacterial infections.1 The review was carried out to characterise the impact of time to effective therapy for antimicrobials and guide treatment decisions to optimise prompt appropriate antibiotic therapy for patients most at risk. The study found that mortality was significantly lower in patients receiving appropriate therapy without delay compared with those experiencing delay.1

Severe bacterial infections requiring in-hospital treatment are associated with considerable mortality, morbidity and healthcare costs. Physicians must often initiate antibiotic therapy before the pathogen causing the infection and its drug-resistance profile are confirmed, due to the lack of rapid diagnostic techniques. However, with the growing issue of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), it is necessary to limit unnecessary antibiotic use. This makes it challenging to initiate early appropriate therapy, and as a result many patients with severe bacterial infections experience delays.1 This systematic review provides support for the recommended approach of early broad-spectrum empiric therapy, followed by de-escalation to targeted treatment, rather than use of antibiotic escalation strategies. Results also highlight the need for increased availability of rapid techniques to determine antibiotic susceptibility to identify patients with or without drug-resistant infections. This would facilitate rapid de-escalation of broad-spectrum therapy and rapid escalation in cases where empiric therapy is not optimal for the causative pathogen.

The results from this systematic review of 37 studies showed that there was a high prevalence of delayed appropriate antibiotic therapy in hospitalised patients with severe bacterial infections, with over a quarter (27%) experiencing a delay.1 Mortality was significantly lower in patients who did not experience delayed appropriate antibiotic therapy compared with those who did (OR 0.57 [95% CI, 0.45-0.72]).1 Mortality was also significantly lower in the no-delay group for patients with infections caused by Gram-negative pathogens (there was no significant difference seen in patients with infections caused by Gram-positive pathogens).1

"The results of this study highlight the need to provide appropriate therapy early in the course of infection, especially Gram-negative infections, to improve meaningful outcomes such as mortality and provides support for the recommended approach of early broad-spectrum empiric therapy, followed by de-escalation to targeted treatment," said Evan J. Zasowski, Primary Investigator of the study.

"This is a valuable study which demonstrates the importance of early initiation of appropriate antibiotic therapy whilst ensuring proper stewardship of these drugs, in order to try and combat the threat of antimicrobial resistance." said John Keller, CEO of Shionogi B.V, "It also underscores the need for increased availability of rapid diagnostic tests to determine antibiotic susceptibility to identify patients with or without drug-resistant infections and ensure they are given the appropriate treatment in the shortest time possible to ensure the best possible patient outcomes. We support this stewardship approach for our product cefiderocol, which has just received European Commission (EC) marketing authorisation for the treatment of infections due to aerobic Gram-negative bacteria in adults with limited treatment options."

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR)

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a major health burden which urgently needs to be addressed. In Europe about 25,000 patients die from an infection with multidrug-resistant bacteria every year.2 Infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative bacteria are often associated with a high mortality rate.3 If no action is taken, antibiotic resistance is predicted to kill 10 million people every year by 2050, at a cumulative cost to global economic output of 100 trillion USD.4

Shionogi's commitment to fighting antimicrobial resistance

Shionogi has a strong heritage in the field of anti-infectives and has been developing antimicrobial therapies for more than 60 years. Shionogi is proud to be one of the few large pharmaceutical companies that continues to focus on research and development in anti-infectives. The company invests the highest proportion of its pharmaceutical revenues in relevant anti-infectives R&D compared to other large pharmaceutical companies.5

About Shionogi

Shionogi Co., Ltd. is a 142-year-old global, research driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Osaka, Japan, that is dedicated to bringing benefits to patients based on its corporate philosophy of "supplying the best possible medicine to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve." The company currently markets products in several therapeutic areas including anti-infectives, pain, CNS disorders, cardiovascular diseases and gastroenterology. Shionogi's research and development currently target two therapeutic areas: infectious diseases, and pain/CNS disorders.

