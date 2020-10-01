Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2020) - Golden Dawn Minerals (TSXV: GOM) (OTC PINK: GDMRF) (FSE: 3G8C) is preparing to start exploration at its Golden Crown property in the Greenwood mining district of southern British Columbia. The Greenwood Precious Metals Project covers approximately 15,400 hectares within which are numerous mineralized zones and 34 historic mines including the large-scale historic Phoenix copper-gold mine.

The Golden Crown property lies 3 kilometers from the Greenwood Processing Plant and is included in the proposed mine plan outlined in the 2017 Preliminary Economic Analysis along with the Lexington Mine.

Geologically, the project is situated within an area of tectonic extension defined by the Republic and Toroda Grabens, which extend from south of the 49th parallel in the USA where they are associated with major gold deposits in the prolific Republic Mining District.

Permits are in place for the Greenwood Processing Plant and Lexington Mine, with operations pending upgrades and refurbishment of the plant and mine.

The heart of the Golden Crown deposit is a vein system consisting of 17 discrete massive sulfide and quartz-sulfide veins within an area 130 by 800 meters. The JD area lies northwest of the known Golden Crown deposit along a 3.5 km long corridor of steeply dipping veins defined by historic drill hole intercepts, trenches, gold soil geochemical anomalies and geophysical anomalies. These features indicate excellent potential for discovery of new gold bearing zones in the underexplored gap between the JD and Golden Crown.

Approximately 2,000 metres of exploration trenching is planned for the Golden Crown and JD areas this season in order to test the historic JD mine area and along the corridor of anomalies, where sulphide-quartz veins of similar composition and orientation to those at the Golden Crown deposit were previously identified. Rock chip sampling at the JD area by Golden Dawn in 2017 returned values ranging up to 5.87 grams per tonne gold over 4.0 metres.

This work is aimed at extending the Golden Crown deposit and discovery of new gold zones to add to the existing Golden Crown deposit. The Golden Crown resource is estimated at 163,000 tonnes Indicated Resources grading 11.09 grams per tonne gold and 0.56 percent copper and Inferred Resources of 42,000 tonnes grading 9.04 grams per tonne gold and 0.43 percent copper.

For more information on these and the company's other projects, please visit www.GoldenDawnMinerals.com, contact Christopher Anderson, CEO, at 604-221-8936 or email office@GoldenDawnMinerals.com.

