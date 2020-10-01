New firmware for G7 cloud-connected wearables includes Bluetooth-based close contact detection for proactive user warning, plus improved Blackline Analytics Close Contact Report

Industrial businesses continue to face stringent safety regulations and social distancing guidelines due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX.V: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, has released new firmware in Europe making its G7c the only ATEX-certified, cloud-connected gas monitor to integrate close contact detection. This new feature provides users with a real-time warning when they enter close proximity with other G7 users, helping to ensure adherence to businesses' social distancing regulations. Firmware certification for North American and international clients is currently underway.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005307/en/

Blackline Safety G7 personal gas monitors now provide proactive user warnings to support social distancing, when working within close contact with coworkers.

"The COVID-19 pandemic remains a global health crisis and businesses are still struggling to prevent the spread of the virus and contain exposure," said Gavin Boorman, Managing Director of Blackline Safety Europe. "As business leaders consider back-to-work policies and new safety regulations, Blackline is the world's only gas detection and connected safety company to offer the comprehensive tools that teams need to address exposure risks among their workforce. Combined with our online Close Contact Report, G7's new close contact warnings support a comprehensive and accountable programme to promote social distancing and provide the ability to trace potential points of close contact among team members, should a worker test positive or become symptomatic."

The new close contact detection feature for G7 helps employees to be mindful of their proximity with colleagues by delivering a brief notification to the worker's device. Some businesses allow their personnel to work within a common 1- or 2-metre proximity of one another, provided they are wearing appropriate protective personal equipment or face masks. G7 close contact warnings can be tailored for the employees in these environments, allowing them to continue working without further notification. Should another employee enter within proximity others, each user's G7 wearable will provide a similar short-duration notification.

Blackline's G7 wearable devices use Bluetooth technology to estimate the distance between personnel. To further reduce false alarms when personnel are travelling past one another, G7 wearables will warn users in close proximity after 10 seconds of continued close contact. Rather than sounding an audible alarm that could cause a distraction or be confused with high-priority safety alerts, user notification occurs through flashing yellow lights, vibration and a simple on-screen message.

The new G7 close contact detection feature will be available to all Blackline clients at no additional cost with firmware installation occurring automatically and over-the-air. Clients can request for G7 close contact detection to be turned on for specific employees, groups or entire teams within an organisation, according to their worksite and the frequency at which they encounter other employees throughout their day.

Blackline Analytics Close Contact Report

Blackline's close contact detection capability complements its existing Blackline Analytics Close Contact Report and History View Report, available within its cloud-hosted user portal. The Close Contact Report helps businesses identify locations where employees work within close proximity and compiles a list of other workers whom an individual may have interacted with over a configurable period of time. The History View Report enables businesses to geographically retrace users' steps in the event an individual presents symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19.

By combining a proactive G7 user notification with comprehensive close contact reporting, businesses can now evaluate their real-world social distancing effectiveness and ensure a safe environment for all employees returning to work.

Blackline's portfolio of contact tracing and close contact warning tools comply with rigorous privacy regulations, including the EU's GDPR. These solutions support businesses providing essential goods and services to prevent the spread of the virus and keep their workers safe during this global health crisis. To learn more about the new close contact detection function and Blackline's existing contact tracing solutions, visit www.blacklinesafety.com/contact-tracing.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organisations in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 100 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

