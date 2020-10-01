DJ EANS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notice of Q3 2020 Trading Update

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- No Keyword St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - Atrium European Real Estate Limited Notice of Q3 2020 Trading Update 1 October 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), a leading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, will announce its third quarter trading update for the nine months ended 30 September 2020, on Friday 6 November 2020. There will be a call for analysts on the day of the results at 0830 UK / 0930 CEST. Please contact scatrium@fticonsulting.com for the dial-in details. For further information: FTI Consulting, London Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis +44 (0)20 3727 1000 scatrium@fticonsulting.com Further inquiry note: FTI Consulting, London Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis +44 (0)20 3727 1000 scatrium@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 01, 2020 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)