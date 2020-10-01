Infiniti's experts have 16+ years of expertise in offering market assessment solutions in 50+ industries. Market assessment solutions enable companies to understand their market trends in the agrochemical manufacturing space, identify unmet needs, and stay ahead of the curve. Additionally, with increasing technological developments, chemical suppliers will have to adapt to a new market. Infiniti's market assessment solutions can help companies identify and strategize for changing market dynamics.

"The demand for agrochemicals will rise since many governments across economies have passed regulations for the use of agrochemicals through permits and license to buy and use authorized agrochemicals," says a chemicals industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a leading agrochemical manufacturer, sought to gain detailed insights into the current market scenario. They also wanted to acquire an early and sustainable competitive advantage before concept development and product build-out. Therefore, the agrochemical manufacturer chose to partner with Infiniti Research and leverage our expertise in offering market assessment solutions. During the six-week engagement, the client wanted to estimate the overall market's size, enhancing their marketing strategy, and a detailed report of entry barriers, new opportunities, risks, and other agrochemical manufacturers.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's market assessment experts developed a comprehensive approach, including the following to assist the agrochemicals manufacturer:

Extensive research comprising of interviews and discussions with leading stakeholders across the agrochemicals manufacturing market to help the client improve business efficiency

A compilation of information from a wide array of secondary sources, such as paid industry databases, company presentations, and industry forums

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's market assessment solution enabled the agrochemicals manufacturer to understand market trends and gauge market needs better. They also identified the product's market potential and developed products that meet the demands of its users. Additionally, the client determined a scalable approach to discover new growth opportunities, assess market trends, and potential risks in the agrochemical market.

