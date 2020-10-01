CASI PHARMACEUTICALS

CASI announced on 29 September 2020 that it had adjusted its licence and marketing agreement with Juventas, the developer of the CAR-T therapy CNCT19. Under the new agreement, the two companies will co-market the product and have a profit-sharing agreement, as opposed to the previous model in which CASI would have owed milestones and royalties (all undisclosed). The new agreement should make Juventas more viable as a standalone entity, capable of raising independent capital to support its internal development.

