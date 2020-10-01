Ascend Performance Materials announced today a global price increase for all of its Vydyne polymers, fibers and compounds.

The price increase takes effect October 15, 2020, and includes the following price changes:

Materials Geography Price Increases Terms Vydyne (PA 66) polymers, fibers and compounds North America $220/MT As contracts allow

Non-contract business price determined on an order-by-order basis Vydyne (PA 66) polymers, fibers and compounds Asia $300/MT As contracts allow

Non-contract business price determined on an order-by-order basis Vydyne (PA 66) polymers, fibers and compounds Europe €200/MT As contracts allow

Non-contract business price determined on an order-by-order basis

Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.

