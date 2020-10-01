Hexicon granted two new patents

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexicon, the technology provider and floating wind farm developer, has been granted two new patents, strengthening the company's already formidable IP portfolio.

The Swedish Intellectual Property Office (PRV) granted Hexicon two new patents, both describe the unique features of Hexicon's concept for floating wind power foundations. Hexicon believes protecting IP and patents is an essential part of their product development and a key value driver for the company going forward. "We consider the granted patents as proof of our innovative abilities and our desire to stay forward looking. They are a direct result of our continuous efforts in creating and developing a technology with a leading competitive edge" - Niklas Hummel, Hexicon's CTO. Subsequently, several national patents around the world are expected, strengthening Hexicon's IP protection globally. "This grew out of the ambition to position ourselves outside of the conventional technical solutions available today. These patents are a step towards finding solutions that support and advance the much-needed energy transition and at the same time they are important for Hexicon." - Henrik Baltscheffsky, CEO. As most of the ocean is deeper than 50 m and ever increase constraints on developments near the shoreline, floating wind is deemed the best long-term solution for offshore wind, with an aggregate potential of floating wind in Asia, Europe and the US of more than 7 000 GW. Consequently, these patents enable Hexicon to remain at the forefront of the industry as it grows exponentially.

CONTACT:

Mr. Henrik Baltscheffsky

CEO at henrik.baltscheffsky@hexicon.eu or Tel: +46-721-849-249

Mr. Niklas Hummel

CTO at niklas.hummel@hexicon.eu or Tel: +46-709-890-065

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: