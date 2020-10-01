Dutch materials company DSM has sold its resins and functional materials businesses, which encompass its anti-reflective and anti-soiling solar glass coating products. That will mean a focus on module backsheets in DSM's Advanced Solar business unit.Royal DSM today announced the sale of its resins and functional materials businesses to German company Covestro for €1.6 billion in equity. The move, which is subject to approvals which are expected before July 2021, comes in the wake of DSM having hit the acquisition trail. The resins and functional materials units contributed €133 million to DSM's ...

