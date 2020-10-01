Chinese solar project developer GCL has added 109 MW of generation capacity to the proposed sale to the state-owned buyer - and would receive US$81 million less financial benefits in return.Chinese solar developer GCL New Energy has added 109 MW of project capacity to the portfolio it aims to sell to state-owned power company China Huaneng Group. Previous updates about the planned project sale, published on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in January and April, stated the two solar project company subsidiaries being sold by GCL owned seven China solar farms with a total 294 MW of generation capacity. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...