With the SolarPower Summit 2020 taking place this week, organizer SolarPower Europe has assessed the plans drawn up by member states would mean the bloc sourcing 33.1-33.7% of its electricity from clean power by the end of the decade, with the help of 19 GW of new solar per year.EU member states are on target to hit the bloc's target of generating 32% of electricity from renewables by 2030, according to industry body SolarPower Europe, but more will be required to attain the raised 38-40% ambition voiced by the European Commission. With the trade body's SolarPower Summit 2020 virtual event being ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...