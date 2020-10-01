Berkeley Capital Announces Strategic Partnership With GRIP

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Berkeley Capital, a Cleveland-based private equity firm, today announced its new strategic partnership with Dubai-based GRIP (DIFC), Ltd. ("GRIP"). Through the partnership, Berkeley Capital will bring a broad network of investment opportunities to GRIP's exclusive real estate investments in the United States.

"We are thrilled to partner with GRIP," said Berkeley Capital Managing Director Michael Wager. "Their team operates across investment banking services as well as wealth management and private securities, making it a one-stop gateway for global capital. They have demonstrated a unique ability to execute on complex and outside-the-box transactions, so by combining both firms' areas of expertise, our partnership will excel in creating cross-border real estate investment."

GRIP serves its clients across the spectrum of capital flows, and for the entire life cycle of a transaction, empowering both investors and issuers to achieve their capital goals every step of the way. The firm is expanding its geographic reach from the Middle East into the United States real estate market.

GRIP Chairman Tony Pettipiece said, "The United States real estate market is attractive to capital sources across our target markets spanning the GCC, Middle Eastern and Asian regions, and we are excited to offer our network of investors a unique source of real estate opportunities through this exceptional partnership with Berkeley Capital. Berkeley's innovative approach to capital investment will be a driving force to differentiate our offerings in the marketplace."

About Berkeley Capital

Berkeley Capital is a boutique real estate private equity firm dedicated to creating new investment opportunities for international sources of capital and focusing on providing clients access to alternative investment strategies relevant in today's economic climate. Its experienced team and flexible approach maximize investor returns and produce results that support clients' long-term goals of wealth preservation and financial growth. Additional information is available at www.berkeley-capital.com. Follow Berkeley on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About GRIP

GRIP (DIFC) Ltd. is an investment banking and wealth management firm licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and established within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The service focus spans Loan Capital Markets (LCM), Debt Capital Markets (DCM), Equity Capital Markets (ECM), M&A - advisory, Wealth Management and Private Securities Marketplace. More information is available at www.gripinvestments.com.

Media Contact:

Dix & Eaton

?Matt Barkett

Email: pr@Berkeley-Capital.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Berkeley Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608478/Berkeley-Capital-Announces-Strategic-Partnership-With-GRIP