U.S. Residents Now Onramp Easily and Risk-Free, Thanks to Simplex

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Simplex, the world's leading fiat-crypto payment processor, today announced extended coverage within the U.S. to enable more users to purchase crypto assets easily and risk-free. The extended coverage gives Simplex partners, including cryptocurrency exchanges, broker websites, and wallet applications, the ability to offer 15 million crypto buyers based in the U.S. the ability to purchase cryptocurrency using a credit or debit card.

By broadening regional coverage, Simplex is furthering its mission of promoting mainstream adoption and democratizing access to digital assets globally. As of today, in addition to all of the other regions it serves, Simplex supports the purchase of cryptocurrency from users in Nevada (NV), Washington (WA), New Mexico (NM), Vermont (VT), Alaska (AK) and Louisiana (LA). The supported cryptocurrencies in these territories will be Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP) and Tether (USDT).

Many cryptocurrency exchanges have traditionally been unable to serve U.S. users. With the help of Simplex and its broad network of partners, more users can now enjoy a simple, compliant, and secure onboarding to the crypto ecosystem.

"Simplex is committed to give anyone, anywhere the ability to easily purchase any crypto assets," stated Simplex founder and CEO, Nimrod Lehavi. "We're continuing to roll-out additional features and solutions to do our part in growing the ecosystem."

About Simplex

Simplex has been changing the status quo of crypto on/off ramps since 2014. Working alongside the biggest names in the crypto ecosystem, including Binance, Huobi, Bitpay, among hundreds of others, Simplex provides the complete fiat infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Simplex offers a range of risk-free solutions, including debit and credit card processing that ensures full charge-back prevention, an end-to-end fiat banking solution that supports local payments methods, and the Simplex Visa card, to use digital currencies in everyday life. As a licensed EU financial institution, Simplex was selected as one of the 10 most impactful companies in blockchain in 2020. Put simply, Simplex is making crypto accessible to humans, turning the complex into the Simplex. Keep up with the latest Simplex news by following Simplex on Twitter or visiting www.simplex.com.

Contact for Simplex:

Dan Edelstein
pr@marketacross.com

SOURCE: Simplex



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/608699/US-Residents-Now-Onramp-Easily-and-Risk-Free-Thanks-to-Simplex

