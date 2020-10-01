Stridas: Fast-Growing Logistics Company Announces New Name, Enhanced Technology Capabilities and Additions to Executive Leadership

Stridas LLC focuses on streamlining the overall customer experience while delivering increased savings and efficiencies

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Logikor LLC, headquartered in Cincinnati Ohio, announces its new name, Stridas LLC, effective October 1, 2020.

Stridas has evolved significantly from its formation in 2012 as the U.S.-based affiliate of Canadian logistics company Logikor Inc. The new "Stridas" name better reflects the company's evolution and future direction as an innovation leader in the logistics industry. As the name and tagline "Fueling Logistics Innovation" reflect, the company's emphasis is on leveraging people, processes and market-leading technologies to drive forward momentum for its customers.

The company is led by Chris Painter, a proven logistics executive with a track record of driving largescale growth. Before launching Logikor LLC, Painter led his prior company to more than $300M in sales and positioned it for later acquisition by a global, multi-billion-dollar logistics firm.

While many companies in the industry are cutting back, Stridas continues to invest heavily in people, infrastructure and technology as part of a five-year growth plan driving toward $200M in sales.

Consistent with its five-year plan, the company has added significant capabilities to its executive team. John Hutchinson joined the organization as Chief Operating Officer in 2019. Hutchinson brings a strong technology, solutions and leadership background from his previous roles as President of a digital consulting firm and as CEO of a global software company.

Matt Foley joins Stridas as Vice President of Brokerage Operations. Foley brings 15 years of experience in the freight industry, including several years leading a large freight brokerage operation, as well as being a strategic advisor to a venture capital group focused on funding emerging technologies in transportation.

"The freight industry is more dynamic than ever before, and technology is leading the coming disruption. Stridas is well-positioned to help our customers navigate and benefit from the technology revolution," said Painter. "Stridas is a catalyst for change, and our team is passionate about helping good people execute great transportation solutions."

