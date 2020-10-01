Successfully Connecting Families - GTL and Correctional Facilities Working Together to Implement Permanent Free Weekly Communication Program

Providing a baseline for communication, families and their incarcerated loved ones can connect on a regular basis

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced that it continues to work alongside customer facilities who are implementing GTL's free communications program. This program provides a free weekly communication option (phone calls, messages, or video visits) for incarcerated individuals located at GTL customer facilities.

"For the past six months, we have all been reminded of how much we rely on our families and friends and how much we took that contact for granted," said Deb Alderson, GTL President & CEO. "For incarcerated individuals, this is everyday life. Thanks to technology, everyone can keep communication lines open and connections thriving. And with GTL's free communication program now permanently in place, incarcerated individuals and their loved ones can enjoy a new standard of regular connection to foster peace and normalcy."

GTL began working with correctional facilities in March to provide free methods of communication so family members could stay in touch during the uncertainty that COVID-19 levied upon the country. Expanding upon that program in August, GTL began an initiative to permanently provide a free weekly communication option to all incarcerated individuals at state Department of Correction (DOC) customer facilities, followed closely by all county facilities. Combined, these programs have provided over 34 million free phone calls to incarcerated individuals.

Many incarcerated individuals are expressing gratitude for GTL's program and the ability to check on loved ones during this challenging time. Billie Jo, an incarcerated individual, said, "It is comforting that in the event of the pandemic there are compassionate and genuinely caring people."

For families with incarcerated loved ones, this program is bringing them closer together and reforming bonds. Penny, who has an incarcerated loved one, said, "The thought of not being able to communicate with my loved one, especially during these times with COVID-19, is one I could hardly bear. Thank you for offering your free services to me and others like me so we can stay in touch with our loved ones. It matters more than words can express!"

"In addition to our permanent free communication program, some facilities are still providing additional free calls, messages, or video visits due to visitation restrictions in place because of COVID-19," said Matthew Caesar, GTL Executive Vice President, Customer Solutions. "We are working with each facility individually to implement the permanent free communication program while also offering other programs that meet their needs. There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to our customers; everyone's concerns are listened to and addressed."

