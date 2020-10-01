BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, October 1
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc as at 30 June 2020 has been made available on the Company's website on the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-frontier-investment-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
1 October 2020
END
