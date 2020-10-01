Family Features: Colorful Kitchen Inspiration

5 Impactful, On-Trend Cabinet Stylings

MISSION, KS / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / The kitchen is the heart of many homes, and careful planning is a necessity when it comes to redesigning this essential living space. Picking out cabinetry - and a color for those cabinets, in particular - can be a challenging process.

Photo courtesy of Wellborn Cabinet

Everything from the style of your cabinets to the amount of natural light your space receives are key factors to consider when choosing an updated hue. While white cabinets are an everlasting choice, and wood-stained cabinetry once held 70% of the market, painted cabinets now account for 70% of sales, signaling a significant shift among homeowners and their preferences.

While there are virtually no limitations when it comes to the paint, stain, and glaze options available to complement your overall kitchen design, the current stylings reflected in Wellborn Cabinet's annual color trends provides an opening to a range of impactful colors, such as grays, blues, blacks, and wood tones, and a mixture of these on-trend hues.

A Gray for Every Mood

While gray cabinets have been a popular design choice for several years, much like shades of white, no two grays are exactly alike. Cabinet colors live on a color spectrum that ranges from warm to neutral to dark; warm grays have yellow or brown undertones while cool grays have hushed hues of blue.

Neutral gray, or Ash, is a true black and white mixture of colors. However, many homeowners are opting for warmer or cooler shades instead. For example, light gray cabinets can create a chic, modern motif for homeowners looking to liven up their space while avoiding completely white cabinetry. One of the latest gray trends is a warmer gray that can look almost beige, earning the nickname "greige." Shades of dark gray - whether painted or stained - are also options for making a luxurious, traditional statement that can span ever-changing color trends.

A Sea of Blue

One of today's hottest trends in kitchen cabinetry is the use of shades of blue, which provide calming and restful effects and the feeling of harmony and serenity. Pops of blue can be used as an accent color on islands or on either upper or base cabinets. To balance out these dramatic darks, many homeowners are opting to pair a bold color choice like a navy hue - such as Bleu - with neutral to warm whites, such as wool and bone white, to create a crisp, clean look. Gold hardware can be used on navy cabinetry for an upscale and regal look while silver-tone hardware provides a contemporary finishing touch.

While lighter shades of blue, like aqua, are perfect for keeping spaces light and airy, one of the latest colors to emerge is a mid-tone classic blue. A balanced option like Sapphire from Wellborn Cabinet, which is a classic, mid-tone royal blue available in the Premier and Estate Series framed cabinetry, as well as the full-access, frameless Aspire Series, can help create energy and inspiration for dining or cooking.

Photo courtesy of Wellborn Cabinet

Mixed Wood Tones

Even with the rise in painted woods, stains are seeing a surge in popularity. The application of stain to natural wood can enhance the character of the cabinetry. Neutral color, dimension, texture, and soft luxury can be layered into nearly any space to create a blended balance.

Wood grains typically pair well with whites, grays, blues, and brass tones - all of which are popular colors in modern kitchens and other localized entertaining areas such as in-home refreshment areas or bars.

Photo courtesy of Wellborn Cabinet

Dark Drama

Often overlooked as more of an "accent" color, black has become livable, luxe, and inviting with textured woods adding rustic, homely charm. For example, Wellborn Cabinet offers a decorative laminate veneer option in matte black. Edgy but classic, black cabinets can pair perfectly with nearly any design element still in its natural wooden state to create a distinct style that is all your own.

Multi-Tones and Unexpected Pops of Color

While all-white palettes have long reigned supreme in the kitchen for their timelessness and versatility, straying from neutral tones can add an energetic and welcoming feel to nearly any space. Smaller kitchens that once had an all-white look are getting a facelift by adding a burst of bright, bold color on either the upper or base cabinets. Adding colorful retro appliances or using the island as a canvas for an energetic and welcoming pop of color can also make a similar statement and help create a space unique to your style and personality.

Many homeowners are even pairing two or more complementary colors to create two- and three-toned looks. For example, lighter gray, Shale, or blue can be used for the upper cabinets with darker shades used below for the base cabinetry, or a neutral hue can be used on the uppers with a contrast color on the bottom. In three-toned kitchens, an additional color or material is introduced to create asymmetry in the palette to help define zones or functions and keep the eye moving.

Find more on-trend kitchen inspiration and color options at Wellborn.com.

