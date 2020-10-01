Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.: OMNICANNA Health Solutions Inc., Acquires 100% Shares of Thermic Coating Systems, Ltd., Headquartered in the United Kingdom, with Partner Manufacturing Operations in The Netherlands, and France

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENDO), a U.S. Company specializing in hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce it has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Thermic Coating Systems, Ltd, of the United Kingdom.

Welcome to the future of new heating systems, Thermic Paint turns walls into infrared heaters!

Effective Immediately, and during the term of this agreement Thermic Adds Exclusive Worldwide distribution to go through Omnicanna, enabling the company gain extensive revenues from all the sales while revolutionizing the painting industry with Thermic coating systems.

Heating with the latest technology, infrared thermic paint systems, creating job opportunities in the USA and educating the public on new heating technologies and implementation of such. Not only a revolutionary key to the agriculture industry, home heating applications are profound, business, medical, infrastructure integration for large scale construction and individual unit applications.

Thermic coating systems is revolutionizing the painting and heating industries with the latest technology, infrared thermic paint systems with only 24 volts. Such incomparable costs savings is revolutionizing the consumer cost basis for heating, with extraordinary savings. Thermic paint provides infrared heating on low voltage, now you can paint any wall, ceiling or floor into infrared heating panels, for pennies on the dollar!

Please visit:

https://thermicpaint.com/

https://thermicpaint.com/shop

Paint any wall, ceiling or floor into an infrared heating panel! Large seized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future'! Thermic Paint highest infrared heat radiation lowest energy consumption!

In all infrared heating panel reviews, the major advantage over here is that you simply paint your wall into an infrared heating panel! Thermic Paint is Revolutionary technology the absolute TOP within all infrared heating panels. Our forecast: In less than 12 years there will be no more convection heaters. Thermic Paint has the highest infrared heat production and the lowest energy consumption costs.

Development of radiant heating

In the beginning there was fire and of course the sun. The first and most natural radiant heating. It is even more modern today using the simple active principles with the new Thermic paints.

Moving developments have occurred in the heating market in the recent past. From convection heating it went to radiant heating. From the first obsolete models based on marble, it went on to panels with porcelain surfaces. And then all systems were simultaneously replaced by the new type of heating based on matting.

Now we are at the last point of development for the time being. Radiant heating in the low voltage range by simply applying our protected technology.

Expertise

What gives Thermic Coating Systems ltd., the expertise to claim to sell the best heating in the big wide world of heating.

Well, very simple:

Our satisfied test customers have come together to develop the optimal heating system.

Many years of experience. Hundreds of test customers and a multitude of mixtures and trials have helped us to find the ideal mixture for the Thermic paint, which ideally distributes the heat and at the same time heats incredibly economically.

Simple physics

The resistance depends on the layer thickness. The current flow depends on the resistance and the applied voltage. The surface temperature depends on the current flow and the heat in the room on the switch-on time of the heating with the mentioned current flow.

The heating output is calculated simply by multiplying the current flow and voltage. Power multiplied by the switch-on time then gives the energy that is equivalent to the heat in the same unit.

Transformers are used to supply the heating with electricity. These transformers use the voltage down from the mains voltage to the operating voltage. The low voltage makes it possible to drive nails through the paintwork and mats or lose entire parts of the heater, but it still works.

The combination of the products is particularly useful for applications on concrete surfaces. With normal walls made of brick or wood, heating without insulation is sufficient.

The product has an almost unlimited lifespan and does not require any maintenance. On the other hand, it also saves a lot of energy.

Heating as a coating on walls, ceilings or floors.

Thermic coating systems ltd., - that stands for a revolutionary direct surface heating as an ultra-flat approx. 0.4 mm thin heating coating for walls, ceilings and floors. Thermic paint is operated with 24 volt low voltage and emits radiant heat, which does not pollute the environment and at the same time saves energy, as the ambient temperature is higher than the room air temperature.

Regardless of whether it is an old or new building or just as additional heating - Thermic paint is versatile and can easily be installed in stages or implemented at a later date.

Our role model warmth from nature.

Infrared heat can be compared with comfortable sun rays. The sun emits a broad spectrum of radiation that we know as visible light, heat and UV radiation. The heat that we ourselves radiate through our body through the skin corresponds to the same radiation band as our Thermic paint coating. That is why we perceive this warmth as so incomparably beneficial. We are talking about deep heat, as we know it from health-promoting infrared heating cabins.

Maintenance-free & future-oriented

With Thermic paint, you not only heat CO 2 -free, but above all absolutely maintenance-free. The heating output remains unrestricted and unimpaired even after years. The components of this heating system consist of the heating paint (adhesive and aluminum tapes, fleece, specialized thermic poles/electrodes paint), a control device, a digital thermostat, a floor sensor (for floor heating systems) as well as a cable set and transformers.

Inexpensive heating with electricity

The Thermic paint 24-volt low voltage technology is absolutely harmless and allows a risk-free, immediate placement of the heating coating on the wall, on ceilings and under floor coverings. At the same time, Thermic paint works absolutely noiselessly and without energy losses. The system is subsequently compatible with other energy sources. With green electricity or photovoltaics, you get a heating solution that already meets the needs of tomorrow today.

Heating with infrared technology

Thermic paint scores with future-oriented energy efficiency, as the energy introduced into the heating coating is converted directly into heat - without line losses and without CO 2 emissions. In addition, the heating coating is located directly on the wall or under the floor or ceiling covering, which enables very dynamic heating behavior with a very fast response time. This saves time and money.

How does infrared radiation work?

Similar to the natural solar radiation that penetrates the air, the Thermic paint surface heating ensures that comfortable temperatures are reached much faster. Your health benefits from this, as the clean air, which remains cool, is neither dried out nor stirred up. The result is a pleasant room climate that allergy sufferers can breathe easy. The even and area-wide heating of the walls and objects also prevents the formation of condensation. This removes the breeding ground for the mold. Damp walls dry out.

Advantages of infrared technology

The infrared technology from Thermic paint is unrivaled progress and convinces with a long list of advantages. In economic terms, Thermic paint scores with low investment costs and absolutely maintenance-free. From an ecological point of view, Thermic paint stands out as a radiant heating system with a long operating time and can be operated 100% regeneratively. The health benefits are also obvious: Thermic paint ensures a pleasant room climate, is allergy-friendly and prevents the formation of mold.

About Thermic Coating Systems

Lowest energy consumption:

Actually, Thermic paint holds a world record: It's the Infrared heating system with the lowest consumption needed to heat with a constant temperature. Large sized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future' More than 50% of the required heat load can be saved with an efficient layout and intelligent control of the infrared heating system.

Infrared heaters can reduce the required heat needed to maintain a comfortable temperature in a building (heat load), by at least 15 percent. Thermic infrared heating is ideal to replace old heating systems or radiators so you can take advantage of the fact that you have much more space and also pay less on your invoices.

Restoration of old buildings, conservatoire and effectively of any space can be heated using this system. This incredible technology emits radiant energy while powered by a low voltage of only 24 volts, which means low energy consumption and instead of having your traditional radiator, your wall. It becomes literally one emitting the heat directly from the wall!

Having years of experience, we learned that it is most efficient to locate the heat paint in the coldest parts of a room. The new spread-out paint should cover an area as big as possible. By using modern technology, we figured that a bigger and well spread-out paint results in a very low consumption while still heating the room enough.

As a result, the differences in temperature between the heater and the outside walls are very small and therefore nearly no heat at all vanishes into the surrounding. This is why our heat paint is way more efficient than any other heating system.

The heater has its low consumption because the walls start to dry out and form an effective insulation. In addition, infrared heats the objects in a room, which is perfect when you need some fresh air and open a window. With our system, the energy and heat won't get lost because it simply does not affect the air but only the objects.

Furthermore, it is a perfect weapon against mold and rising humidity. The magic word for this technique is called capillary action which shows itself when using the heat paint. The humidity inside the walls will not only evaporate, but also be prevented from creeping in again by a counter pressure.

As already mentioned, the air is not affected, which means you can open the window at any time and there will be nearly no loss of warmth because the leaving air is not the energy carrier as it is in convection heaters. Air is diathermic. As a human, the radiation heating will warm you from all sides equally, even when airing the room. Still, the air will feel fresher and easier to breathe in - so the positive effects of opening a window won't go away.

Thermic Paint © All Rights Reserved

Contact Information:

Thermic Coating Systems Ltd.

Maple House, 23 Watergate Row South

Chester, United Kingdom, CH1 2LE

Attention: Hans Johannes Schulte

Director

+011 31687787056

coatingmaestro@gmail.com

https://thermicpaint.com/

https://thermicpaint.com/shop

About Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. is currently developing new natural hemp-based products based on innovative formulations to utilize the unique and potent benefits of the hemp plant. Medicinal properties of hemp have been known and applied for thousands of years. With the aid of scientific research, Omnicanna Health Solutions is translating such knowledge into development of effective hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions as well as cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and food brands throughout the world. The Company's health and wellness, nutritional, and cosmetics lines will address personal needs and will evolve with the introduction of new formulations and products, advancing the Company within the expanding multibillion-dollar global market.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

3201 Edwards Mill Road Suite 141-233

Raleigh, North Carolina 27612

www.Omnicanna.com

info@Omnicanna.com

+1.719.640.7360

Robert Kane

President & CFO

robert.kane@Omnicanna.com

