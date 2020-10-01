Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2020) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), is very pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ajit Shetty as an advisor and consultant for the Company.

Dr. Shetty brings his extensive pharmaceutical experience leading commercial and supply chain operations and his significant educational background to the Company. Dr. Shetty spent 36 years at Johnson & Johnson ("J&J") in a wide range of global roles. From 2007 to 2012, he served as Corporate Vice President, Enterprise Supply Chain reporting to the CEO and was responsible for the transformation and optimization of J&J's supply chain. In addition, from 2004 to 2012, he served as chairman of Janssen Pharmaceutical. In recognition of his unique services as a business leader, Dr. Shetty was awarded the Right Honourable Sir and Title of Baron by King Albert II of Belgium in 2008 and the Life-Time Achievement Award by India in 2010. He was elected "Manager of the Year 2004" by the magazine Trends, and Kanaal Z. Dr. Shetty serves as a Trustee of Carnegie Mellon University and has served on the corporate Advisory Board of Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business, the Board of Governors for GS1 (Global Standards), the Board of MCB Forum as Chairman, and the Supervisory Board of Cilag GMBH in Switzerland.

Stephen Van Deventer, PreveCeutical's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "With the Company actively working on development, clinical trials, and commercialization of its products, Dr. Shetty's guidance will be very critical in its success. We are very excited and fortunate to have Dr. Shetty work with us."

Dr. Ajit Shetty commented, "Working with PreveCeutical to bring them to the clinical trial and commercialization phase is an exciting appointment for me. The direct delivery of therapies and medicines that PreveCeutical is working on will be great for the consumers. PreveCeutical's mandate of bringing to market treatments and therapies that make real, palpable differences in the lives of those who need them aligns with my philosophy."

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences. The Company's current research and development programs include dual gene curative and preventive therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Cannabidiols Sol-gel Program aiming to provide relief across a range of indications from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Nature Identical peptides for the treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

