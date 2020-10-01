Regulatory News:

Further to the announcement of 15 July 2020, M6 Group (Paris:MMT) today confirms that it has completed the sale to the company Stars of 100 per cent of the share capital of Home Shopping Service.

This operation allows the Group to focus on broadcasting home shopping programs while securing the long-term future of the business model of this activity, thanks to its merger with the other major player in the sector (Teleshopping).

After the acquisition of a significant stake in Global Savings Group and the acceleration of the investments in Bedrock, M6 Group is continuing, this time through a sale, the turnover of its diversification portfolio whose development is notably based on the strength of its channels.

