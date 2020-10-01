Mouthwatering BBQ! Merxwire Held Mid-Autumn Festival Event, Staffs Experience Traditional Chinese Culture

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Thursday, October 1, 2020, coincides with the "Mid-Autumn Festival", one of the Chinese character cultural sphere's four traditional festivals. The Chinese will reunite with family and friends to watch the moon and thank their ancestors for their blessing. On the eve of the Mid-Autumn Festival, Merxwire offices worldwide held barbecue activities, allowing employees to experience Chinese traditional culture and feel a warm holiday.

The moon symbolizes perfection

The original purpose of the Mid-Autumn Festival is to worship the moon. People think that the moon on this day is the roundest, symbolizing perfection and perfection. Therefore, people pray to the moon, hoping to bless their families to maintain their health and society to maintain peace. They also worship their ancestors to express gratitude.

Making and sharing mooncakes is one of the hallmark traditions of this festival. In Chinese culture, The round moon cakes are symbols of the great family reunion just like the round. Thus, the sharing and eating of round mooncakes among family members during the week of the festival signifies the completeness and unity of families.

The yolk pastry is an extension of the moon cake, which is a traditional oriental dessert. The filling of yolk pastry is usually salted duck egg yolk, red bean paste, taste mellow sweetness, crispy, and tasty. In Taiwan, yolk pastry is also one of the moon cakes often eaten during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Today, mooncakes have also appeared in western countries as a form of delicacy.

Cultural evolution of Mid-Autumn Festival

In Taiwan, people are very keen to have barbecue activities with their families on the Mid-Autumn Festival night. From the elderly to the children, the whole family gathers in front of the barbecue grill to taste barbecue, grilled fish, and various vegetables. Everyone prepares vibrant dishes, which makes this event very grand. This week, significant supermarkets and traditional markets will gather many consumers, and they will purchase all kinds of barbecue equipment and ingredients.

Why is a barbecue event held during the Mid-Autumn Festival? Besides eating moon cakes, pomelo, and other special festive delicacies, barbecue events are also held in Taiwan. Barbecue culture comes from Taiwan's soy sauce advertisement in 1986, highlighting the barbecue's aroma that can be spread to everyone's home, fully expressing the Mid-Autumn Festival reunion and celebration atmosphere.

Experience different cultures

Every place has special cultures and festivals, which represent the daily habits, different growth processes and thinking modes. Experiencing different cultures can make employees better understand various countries/regions' customs and increase mutual exchanges and understanding from festival activities.

To learn more about the Mid-Autumn Festival, watch video online: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQXDxIE-eoo

