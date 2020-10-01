Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that organizations can now leverage 10,000ft's powerful resource management capabilities within Smartsheet's dynamic work platform to optimize talent across teams and projects. This integration provides an end-to-end solution that enables real-time insights into what people are working on to ensure teams are being fully utilized and make strategic resourcing decisions.

As the pace of business continues to accelerate, companies need to become more agile, innovative, and find ways to empower their dynamic workforce to make informed decisions. 10,000ft provides a real-time view into what teams are working on and insight into the needs for future work. These insights, coupled with Smartsheet's dynamic project workflows, allow organizations to better prioritize and optimize their entire workforce across projects, teams, and locations.

"An organization's most valuable asset is the talent of its teams, and ensuring the right people are doing the right work is paramount to business success," said Gene Farrell, Chief Product Officer at Smartsheet. "Due to the impact of the pandemic, organizations are operating leaner than ever before so it's critical they can effectively manage their workforce in a way that creates efficiencies and empowers teams to make the most of their skills and time."

Available today, Smartsheet and 10,000ft customers can leverage the 10,000ft Panel for Smartsheet to achieve the following:

Visualize the team's capacity by understanding each team member's total availability across all projects.

by understanding each team member's total availability across all projects. Get the big picture of project resourcing needs by visualizing each team member's total planned workload in Smartsheet based on their assigned tasks in 10,000ft.

by visualizing each team member's total planned workload in Smartsheet based on their assigned tasks in 10,000ft. Build the best team for every project with a real-time preview in 10,000ft via the impact of team member assignments and resourcing changes.

with a real-time preview in 10,000ft via the impact of team member assignments and resourcing changes. Balance bottom-up task execution with top-down staffing with day-to-day tracking in Smartsheet while maintaining a resourcing plan of record in 10,000ft.

"Our mission is to continue to develop a stronger, diverse, and flexible workforce strategy across Ogilvy. Putting people first, maximising our employee experience and supporting long term growth is critical to our clients and our success," said Ian McLellan, Worldwide Head of Program Management at Ogilvy. "The power of 10,000ft and Smartsheet has enabled our teams to effectively plan talent and skills to the scale and complexity of our work, whilst providing real-time data and insights into how we are making a positive impact for our business."

Learn more about the 10,000ft Panel by Smartsheet at smartsheet.com/10000ft.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

