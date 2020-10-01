Outstanding employer status is based on independent employee trust audit

Over 3,800 UK employees participated in anonymous surveys rating Teleperformance

Survey respondents included both work-from-home facilities-based staff

Evaluation Criteria heavily weighted on employee trust in Teleperformance

2020 GPTW certification is first for Teleperformance in the UK

75% of Teleperformance employees worldwide now work in certified Top Employer operations

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its UK operations received the prestigious Great Place to Work (GPTW) Award for the first time. Highlights of the 2020 GPTW recognition include high employee survey participation rates and strong scores for all evaluation areas. The GPTW 2020 certification is particularly significant with the world currently engulfed in the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused significant worldwide employment challenges and disruptions.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director, GPTW UK, said: "Over 3,800 of Teleperformance's employees in the UK participated in Great Place to Work's Trust Index survey that assesses honest employee experiences about the organization on credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Survey responses are independently cross-validated with rigorous field audits covering everything from employee engagement, the quality of physical work facilities and employee amenities to corporate culture. It is a fantastic achievement that the UK operation was able to attain its first certification as a Great Place to Work in such a challenging year. We are very pleased to recognize Teleperformance as being Great Place to Work-Certified and we look forward to seeing where they rank on our 2021 UK's Best Workplaces list next year."

Gary Slade, CEO, Teleperformance UK South Africa, commented: "Here in the UK the well-being of our staff is our very top priority. Currently, we employ over 7,600 people in 19 locations, and, based on the extraordinary circumstances affecting the world in 2020, almost 70% of our employees are now working from home. I could not be more proud and pleased, especially during these challenging times, our people rated us so highly via an independent and unbiased audit, our UK operation is now officially certified as a Great Place to Work for the first time in its history."

The Group is a leading global reference for work environments. Teleperformance operations are currently recognized as top employers in 25 countries by third party evaluators including: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Greece, Germany, India, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and the UK. In total, 75% of the Group's employees now work at a subsidiary certified as a Great Place to Work.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: "Respect, care and the well-being of our employees are all deeply embedded in our core culture. I reiterate, the health, safety and professional growth of our people remain top priorities for the Group; we are now independently certified as a top employer in 25 countries comprising 75% of our worldwide workforce. We are pleased both the third-party Institute's audit findings, along with the high levels of trust and confidence expressed in Teleperformance by thousands of our own employees, have made us a Great Place to Work in the UK."

