iCIMS Introduces New Talent Cloud and Brand Identity

HOLMDEL, New Jersey, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS today introduced the iCIMS Talent Cloud, delivering a unified, AI-powered platform that empowers employers to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. The company also unveiled its reimagined brand identity and launched its new Customer Community, comprised of thousands of talent innovators from around the world.

"We are thrilled to launch iCIMS' new solution and brand to support employers as they navigate this new era of work," said Steve Lucas, CEO of iCIMS. "With Talent Cloud, iCIMS is leading from the front, doubling down on innovation to arm our customers with the best technology, critical data insights, and the industry's strongest community of customers and partners to support them in the next generation of work."

More than 4,000 employers across the globe, representing a workforce of 30 million people, including Indeed, Lloyds Bank, XPO Logistics, and the American Heart Association, partner with iCIMS to power their strategic talent initiatives.

"We proudly partner with iCIMS and leverage the Talent Cloud because we have a shared commitment to innovation and we know the importance of talent acquisition and having the right people in our organization," said Scott Bonneau, vice president of global talent attraction, HR analytics, and HR technology at Indeed. "iCIMS enables us to build strong teams of our own, and together, we're powering our mutual customers with flexible, collaborative, and impactful technology to help them build the workforces of tomorrow."

"While the way we work has certainly changed, one thing remains the same - an organization's success depends on its people, and talent powers transformation," said Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer of iCIMS. "This year's events have accelerated critical conversations around digital transformation and the future of work. Our new platform, along with our refreshed brand purpose, empower our customers to successfully align with evolving business strategies to overcome new challenges."

