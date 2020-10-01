KBG Insurance & Financial: Insurance And Financial Agency To Host Pumpkin Drive To Help Local Community

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Spokane, Washington-based KBG Insurance & Financial is proud to announce that they will be hosting the very first Pumpkin Drive for Bite2Go. The Great Bite2Go Pumpkin Drive will take place from October 9 and last until October 17. It will take place at Bellwether Brewing Co., on Monroe St., in Spokane, Washington. The insurance company itself can be found at 601 W 1st Ave Suite 1400, Spokane, WA 99201, and has a google maps page where they have many praising reviews here: https://g.page/kbginsuranceagency'share.

The values of KBG Insurance & Financial are made evident in the reviews they receive online. For instance, Lori Morsman writes in their 5-Star review, "I am a 65-year-old single female on a very tight semi-retired income based on Social Security and substitute teaching. I wanted a small life insurance policy with a reputable company which fit my limited budget. And he found that. But the reason for my 5-Star rating is Joshua's customer service."

The review goes on to explain, "We chatted via text one evening and he gathered initial information. A few days later, we met for coffee at a site near my home. He took all the time needed to get to know me, my interests, my insurance needs and budget, and for me to get to know him and his company, and to answer questions. Since the preliminary policies he had brought were out of my reach, he continued looking, and two days later we were doing paperwork for a policy which matched my needs. Joshua listens carefully, is flexible, knowledgeable and keeps in regular contact without being pushy or obtrusive. If he can help you, he will, but he will not try to sell you something you do not want. Perfect!"

Bite2Go is a local charity that feeds underprivileged children on the weekends during the school year. KBG planted more than 3,000 pumpkins during the Spring and will be donating these pumpkins to the organization. All proceeds from the sale of the pumpkins will go to Bite2Go to help them in their mission of feeding underprivileged kids. The Bite2Go Pumpkin Drive is also being set up to become an annual event.

As noted on their website, Bite2Go spends $15 dollars a month - or $180 a year - in order to feed an underprivileged child each weekend, throughout the whole school year. Bite2Go has been around for 10 years, and for the past year alone, their feeding program has fed more than 5,000 underprivileged kids. With 24,280 children in Spokane county being food insecure, 1 in 4 children in the county, the feeding program has a long way to go.

Bite2Go is a program operated by the At The Core organization which outlines its approach on their website, "It is the mission of At The Core to inspire, equip, and empower local churches, businesses, and organizations to successfully adopt schools in their community for the purpose of fighting childhood hunger and helping meet other needs of children. We do this by identifying local organizations of compassion: businesses, churches, and clubs, and empower them to adopt a school in their area. Adoptive organizations begin by providing Bite2Go weekend food support to children experiencing food insecurity. Through technical, organizational, and logistical support we help expand the reach and effectiveness of these partners."

KBG Insurance & Financial, joined At The Core's Bite2Go program in order to give something back to the community in the best way possible. Their easy to navigate website quickly portrays the company's ethical stance, it can be found at: https://sites.google.com/site/kbginsurancefinancial/ and is frequently updated with important information.

To support At The Core's mission of feeding as many children as possible, they need everyone to come together and make whatever donation they can. A one click checkbox to enable recurring donations makes it as easy as possible to consistently help the organisation, without needing to worry about forgetting to donate one month. If everyone in the USA donated just $1 per month, that would be enough for Bite2Go to feed every underprivileged child each weekend, throughout the whole school year and throughout the USA.

Those looking for comprehensive insurance plans may check out the KBG Insurance & Financial website to learn more about their wide range of products and services. KBG also invites everyone to connect with them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kbgagency/ to stay up to date with their news and announcements.

KBG Insurance & Financial

Joshua Loera

5092423244

joshua@kbgagency.com

601 W 1st Avenue Suite 1400

Spokane, WA 99201

