Rising Consumer Preference toward Touch-Free Washrooms Boosts Demand Avenues in Bathroom Products Market: TMR

- The global bathroom products market is projected to gather US$ 193 Bn in the form of revenues by 2030 end. The market is expected to grow at CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030

- On regional front, Asia Pacific is fastest growing region in bathroom products market

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bathroom products are essential part of day-to-day life. The list of these products includes bathroom basin, bathroom accessories, and bathroom furniture.Customers today can select from a wide range of options available. They include bathroom products manufactured using various materials such as acrylic, ceramics, metals, and stone. This aside, consumers can also opt for products manufactured using glass and coating material such as glazed steel or enameled.

Analysts at TMR highlight that the vendors working in the bathroom products market are switching to virtual meetings with their customers. This move is helping them gain knowledge about customer needs while following safety measures amid present COVID-19 situation. The market is experiencing upward curveof sales of utility-inspired bathroom fixtures, including replaceable bathroom components and nightlight toilet seats.

Key Findings of Bathroom Products Market Report

The global bathroom products market is projected to demonstrate growth at a promising CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

The market is expected to gain revenues of approximately US$ 193 Bn by the end of 2030.

by the end of 2030. On regional front, Europe and North America jointly account for leading shares in the global bathroom products market.

and jointly account for leading shares in the global bathroom products market. Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing region in the market.

is considered as the fastest growing region in the market. In 2019, Asia Pacific was one of the major share holding regions in the bathroom products market.

Bathroom Products Market (Type: Bathroom Basin, Bathroom Furniture, and Bathroom Accessories; Basin Material: Ceramics, Acrylic, Metals, Stone, and Others; Basin Shape: Rectangular, Round, Oval, Square, and Asymmetrical; Basin Installation: Countertop, Wall-mounted, Free-standing, Console, and Others; Application: Residential and Commercial; Price: Low, Medium, and High/Premium; and Distribution Channel: Online and Offline) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030

Bathroom Products Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The global bathroom products market is expected to experience growth in demand for various touch-free washroom equipment during 2020-2030. One of the key reasons attributed to this growth is increasing focus of major population across the globe to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. Majority of vendors in the market for bathroom products are gaining remarkable sales opportunities for various touch-free products including commodes, lavatories, and faucets.

The hospitality industry across the world today is focused on gaining the trust of their customers post COVID-19 pandemic.As a result, they are increasing concentration on ensuring a safe stay for their customers. Thus, they may consider introducingtouch-free bathroom fixtures in their services. This factor is expected to generate immense sales opportunities for vendors working in the global bathroom products market in the years ahead.

In recent years, many players in the global bathroom products market are growing investment on marketing of their products. As a result, there is remarkable growth in awareness about new products available in the market. This factor is foreseen to boost the sales in the market for bathroom products in the assessment period of 2020 to 2030.

Bathroom Products Market: Competitive Assessment

The global bathroom products market experiences presence of many well-entrenched players. In addition to this, there is notable growth in entry of new companies in this market. This situation has resulted into high level of competition among vendors to gain prominent market position.

Several players in the global bathroom products market are investing heavily in research and development activities. This move is helping them develop technologically advanced products. Thus, increase in competition levels in the market for bathroom products is resulting into launch of innovative products.

Many industry leaders are concentrating on acquiring their regional competitors. With this tactic, they are maintaining their dominance as well as expanding their regional presence.

The list of important companies working in the bathroom products market includes Roca Sanitario, S.A., Kohler Co., LIXIL Group, TOTO Ltd., Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Hamberger Sanitary GmbH, and Sloan Valve Company.

The bathroom products marketis segmented as follows:

Type

Bathroom Basin

Single

Double

Multiple

Bathroom Furniture

Cabinets

Mirrors

Shelves

Others (Vanities, etc.)

Bathroom Accessories

Taps

Toothbrush Holders

Towel Rack/Ring

Trash Cans

Others (Bath Rugs & Mats, etc.)

Basin Material

Ceramics

Acrylic

Metals

Stone

Others

Glass

Coating Material (Enameled/Glazed Steel)

Others

Basin Shape

Rectangular

Round

Oval

Square

Asymmetrical

Basin Installation

Countertop

Wall-mounted

Free-standing

Console

Others (Built-in, etc.)

Application

Residential

Commercial

Hospitals

Offices

Hotels & Cafes

Others (Institutions, etc.)

Price

Low

Medium

High/ Premium

Distribution Channel

Online

e-Commerce Websites

Company-owned Website

Offline

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

DIY Stores

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

