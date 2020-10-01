Perisson Petroleum Corporation: Perisson Announces Grant of Options

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Perisson Petroleum Corporation ("Perisson" or the "Company") (TSXV:POG) is pleased to announce the grant of 23,762,146 stock options to officers directors, employees and consultants pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. 6,200,000 of the options vest over a 3 year period, are exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share and expire in September 2024. 17,562,146 of the options are exercisable at a price of $0.0525 per share and expire in September 2022. The shares issuable upon exercise of the options may not be traded for 4 months and one day from the date of grant.

About Perisson Petroleum Corporation

Perisson Petroleum Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trades under the symbol "POG." The Company has ownership in certain oil and gas producing properties in the Twining area of Alberta, Canada. With the support of a strong investor network in Asia, the Company has an aggressive growth plan and is actively pursuing oil and gas mergers and acquisitions.

