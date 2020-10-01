(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
GECINA (Paris:GFC):
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
September 2020
|
76,455,191
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,455,191
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,548,286
Previous declaration
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
August 2020
|
76,452,609
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,452,609
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,545,704
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005947/en/
Contacts:
GECINA