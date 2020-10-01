Market Technology News: Lucy Harrison launches Lingo Agents: A New Tech Company on the Horizon Taking the Translating and Interpreting Industry by Storm

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Lucy Harrison Lunches a new market place for interpreters and translators to connect with companies. ??????Language services, such as translation and interpreting, play an important role in communication. For both people and businesses these services ensure that information is accurately conveyed from one language to another.

An increase in globalisation brought about by the Internet, migration of people, and integration of companies and culture is making a huge demand for language services.

To help connect professional translators and interpreters to translation agencies and hiring companies, Lingo Agents makes their platform available.

Specifically, the platform allows professional translators and interpreters to find jobs across industries.

Language service businesses can use the platform to find highly skilled translators and interpreters they can add to their teams.

Companies from other sectors can also take advantage of the platform to connect with experienced linguists who can work on their multi-lingual projects or provide any other language access solutions they require.



Pictured: Lucy Harrison

A one-stop platform for translators, interpreters and language service businesses and clients

Lingo Agents is a company and platform that connects professional translators and interpreters to organisations and cooperate firms, Specifically, the platform allows professional translators and interpreters to provide their expertise to individual clients and companies across industries. They can use the platform to find jobs in areas that include translation, interpreting. By having access to an updated lists of jobs and hiring companies, candidates will be able to navigate the job search process with ease and at the same time will be in a better position to communicate with companies, network with fellow translators and interpreters, and get jobs quickly.

Over 300 translators and interpreters are registered in the platform and most of them possess advanced language skills obtained through years of cultural immersion, extensive study, and service to the industry. They also specialise in a wide range of areas, from general business to scientific and medical to IT and digital. This ensures that companies will find the right translator or interpreter for their needs.

Lingo Agents has integrated a number of tools into its platform to help translators and interpreters make their presence known and easily find jobs and connect with companies. These include:

A comprehensive profile that they can use to highlight and offer their services and connect with prospective clients.

A job search tool that lets them access hundreds of translation and interpreting jobs from legitimate translation agencies and hiring companies across industries.

An updated directory of language service businesses and registered professional translators and interpreters.

Furthering the language service industry and practitioners' professional development and career advancement

More than just a 'marketplace' for finding translation and interpreting jobs and projects, Lingo Agents has also made it a mission to advance the language service industry and support the professional development and career advancement of translators and interpreters. To deliver on that mission, they provide a range of unique experiences, compelling tools, career support and professional development programs that translators and interpreters can take advantage of to broaden their knowledge, hone their skills and build their industry experience.

According to a representative from Lingo Agents, "Although there is a lot of demand for language services today, we have noticed that translators and interpreters are still finding it challenging to secure a job or project because they do not know where to look. Through our platform, we provide them a 'one-stop shop' where they can search for jobs, connect with language service businesses and hiring companies, and receive support in their professional development and career advancement. Also, since everything is done online, they can comfortably conduct their job search at home."

