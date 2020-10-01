Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Erneut Insiderkäufe! Modern Meat “boomt”: Aktie legt “Rallyegang” ein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A28R15 ISIN: FR0013476090 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
RCI BANQUE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RCI BANQUE SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2020 | 19:29
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RCI Banque: PLACEMENT OF A 991.5 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LEASES WITH PURCHASE OPTION "LOA"

October 1st, 2020

PLACEMENT OF A 991.5 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LEASES WITH PURCHASE OPTION "LOA"

RCI Bank and Services announces the placement of its first securitization backed by auto lease monthly instalments (residual value component excluded) originated by its French subsidiary DIAC.

FCT Cars Alliance Auto Leases V 2020-1 has placed 950m€(1) of Senior notes and 41.5m€ of Junior notes. These notes are rated AAA(sf) / Aaa(sf) and AA (low)(sf) / Aa3(sf) respectively by DBRS and Moody's.

The Senior tranche, with a WAL of 2.9 years, has a margin(2) of Euribor 1 month + 23bps. The Junior notes, with a WAL of 4.5 years, have a margin of Euribor 1 month + 100bps.

This issuance is the Group first public lease ABS and a key milestone in its funding diversification policy.

The success of this transaction demonstrates investors' confidence in the quality of RCI assets and its servicing process. This transaction also confirms the diversified financing sources to which the company has access.

(1): of which €200m retained by RCI Banque
(2): Coupon: Euribor + 70 floored at zero, issuance price 101.374

Attachment

  • Communiqué de presse EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7fe1fe1a-0cad-4241-b761-2254c241d813)
RCI BANQUE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.