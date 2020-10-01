Anzeige
WKN: 860885 ISIN: DK0010234467 Ticker-Symbol: F6O1 
Frankfurt
01.10.20
08:01 Uhr
23,950 Euro
+0,640
+2,75 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2020 | 20:29
FLSmidth: Major shareholder announcement - NOVO HOLDINGS A/S

Company announcement 16-2020, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

Pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, FLSmidth has been informed that
NOVO HOLDINGS A/S has reduced his holding of FLSmidth shares to a total 2,455,584 FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares, which corresponds to 4.79% of the total nominal share capital and voting rights in FLSmidth & Co. A/S.



Contacts

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,765 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • Company announcement 16 Novo HOLDINGS (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/84b17a08-4f88-4c73-a3e5-6527c2a6fbb9)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
