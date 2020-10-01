Pinetree Capital Ltd.: Pinetree Capital Announces Election of Directors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) ("Pinetree") today announced the results of the election of directors at its annual general meeting held earlier today (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all of the nominees listed in Pinetree's management information circular dated August 17, 2020 were elected as directors of Pinetree. Each director was elected by a majority of the shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The results of the shares voted by proxy at the Meeting in respect of the election of each director are set out below:

Nominee Number and Percentage of Shares Voted For Number and Percentage of Shares Withheld Ian P. Howat 5,058,638 (98.08%) 98.873 (1.91%) Craig Miller 5,061,976 (98.15%) 95,535 (1.85%) Howard Riback 5,063,016 (98.17%) 94,495 (1.83%) Peter Tolnai 5,014,228 (97.22%) 143,283 (2.78%) Damien Leonard 5,062,715 (98.16%) 94,796 (1.84%)

The complete voting results of all matters voted on at the Meeting is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Following the shareholders' meeting the Board appointed Damien Leonard to serve as Chairman and reorganized its committees. The Audit Committee will be comprised of Mr. Riback (Chair), Mr. Miller, Mr. Howat and Mr. Tolnai. The Compensation, Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee will be chaired by Mr. Tolnai, with Mr. Miller, Mr. Howat and Mr. Riback serving as members. As of this date, all of Pinetree's directors, excluding Mr. Leonard, are deemed independent and Mr. Miller will continue to serve as Lead Independent Director.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "PNP".

For further information:

John Bouffard

Chief Financial Officer

416-941-9600 x 200

jbouffard@pinetreecapital.com

www.pinetreecapital.com

