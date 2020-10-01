WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / FP Newspapers Inc. (TSXV:FP) ("FPI") today announced that Ryan Kolaski has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer and Vice-President of Finance and Administration. Mr. Kolaski is a senior finance executive with 25 years of experience in corporate accounting and finance. Most recently he has been the Vice-President of Finance for Postmedia Network Inc.

Mr. Kolaski has also held senior accounting and finance positions with a number of Canadian corporations, including Clearline Technologies, Kraus Canada LP and Canadian Advanced ESP Inc.

"Ryan brings financial expertise, experience in a variety of fields and specific knowledge of the newspaper industry that will help FP Newspapers continue to develop a successful business model in the digital information age," said Bob Cox, publisher of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Mr. Kolaski will take up his position in Winnipeg on October 5, 2020.

About FPI

FPI owns securities entitling it to 49% of the distributable cash of FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership ("FPLP"). FPLP owns the Winnipeg Free Press, the Brandon Sun, and their related businesses, as well as the Canstar Community News division, the publisher of six community newspapers in the Winnipeg region, and The Carillon in Steinbach with its related commercial printing operations. The businesses employ 364 full-time equivalent people in Winnipeg, Brandon, and Steinbach Manitoba. Further information can be found at www.fpnewspapers.com and in disclosure documents filed by FP Newspapers Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Bob Cox, Publisher

FP Newspapers Inc.

Phone (204) 795-8148

SOURCE: FP Newspapers Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608806/FP-Newspapers-Inc-Announces-Appointment-of-CFO