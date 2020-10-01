Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Atlanta Luxury Broker, Lori Lane of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, Honored as '2020 Women of Power and Influence' by Modern Luxury's ATLANTAN

Lori Lane, Senior Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, is recognized for her innovative initiatives and hands-on leadership that has resulted in unparalleled success in the Atlanta luxury market and explosive growth in new construction marketing.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Lori Lane, Senior Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, was recently included in Modern Luxury's September Issue of THE ATLANTAN in the 2020 "Women of Power and Influence" special feature. In this piece, she is recognized for her creative work and strategies that have changed luxury real estate marketing throughout the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. In addition to her remarkable work for Luxury Collection, Lane is also credited for her tremendous success in the new construction industry.

"Thank you to Modern Luxury for including me among this prestigious list of female leaders. It is a true honor to be featured alongside some of the most empowering and inspirational women in the Greater Atlanta area," said Lane. "One of the best parts about my job and the work that I do is being able to motivate others to challenge the status quo and find out-of-the-box solutions that progress our company forward in today's competitive market."

In this feature, President and CEO Dan Forsman described Lane as someone who has a "visionary mindset" that results in "constant innovation and success." He also remarked on her dedication to diversity and inclusion. Lane currently leads the Luxury Collection team and takes a unique approach to luxury marketing that incorporates iconic fashion and the five senses to evoke an aspirational response from consumers. Her leadership and creative vision resulted in a market share increase of 110% and over $1.3 Billion in sales volume in only four years.

"I am so grateful for the constant dedication and leadership that Lori continues to display," said Dan Forsman, President, and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "She truly has taken not only our Luxury Collection and New Homes Division to new heights but has elevated our overall company's success and reputation. Lori is an integral part of our team, and I could not be prouder of her accomplishments and this well-deserved recognition."

Her consistent pursuit of excellence has led to many Luxury Collection initiatives and her team's professional evolution. By modeling effective leadership and serving as a mentor to her staff, the team has created multiple in-house campaigns that have established Luxury Collection as the leader in luxury real estate marketing across the Greater Atlanta area.

"Lori is the definition of an empowering leader," said Ta'Tisha Gibbs, Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Communications. "She's poured so much into this company and her staff, all while maintaining the highest level of dignity and grace. It is rare to work for someone who not only cares about the success of a company but also her team's personal and professional growth. I look up to her immensely."

