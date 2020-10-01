DJ TUI AG: Statement in response to current press reports with respect to a potential equity raise of TUI AG

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Statement in response to current press reports with respect to a potential equity raise of TUI AG 01-Oct-2020 / 22:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Inside Information according to article 17 MAR* *Statement in response to current press reports with respect to a potential equity raise of TUI AG * Hanover, 01.10.2020. Against the background of current press reports, TUI AG states, in view of the still very volatile market environment resulting from the COVID 19 crisis, it continues evaluating various measures to achieve an optimal balance sheet structure and maturity profile. Among the measures currently being considered, is also a short to mid-term capital increase, with a volume - if implemented - which would be significantly lower than the EUR 1-1.5 billion mentioned in the press. A decision on whether such a measure will be implemented has not yet been made. The timing and volume of such a measure have also not yet been determined. *ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES* Mathias Kiep, Group Director Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925/ Investor Relations +49 (0)511 566 1425 and Corporate Finance Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435 Group Investor Relations *Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas* Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823 Relations Manager Corvin Martens, Senior Investor Tel: +49 (0)170 566 2321 Relations Manager *Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia* Ina Klose, Senior Investor Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318 Relations Manager *Media* Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Tel: + 49 (0)511 566 6024 Media Relations FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This announcement contains a number of statements related to the future development of TUI. These statements are based both on assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these future-related statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee them, for our assumptions involve risks and uncertainties which may give rise to situations in which the actual results differ substantially from the expected ones. The potential reasons for such differences include market fluctuations, the development of world market fluctuations, the development of world market commodity prices, the development of exchange rates or fundamental changes in the economic environment. TUI does not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 85290 EQS News ID: 1138463 End of Announcement EQS News Service

