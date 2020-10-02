Sea Island Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design, Discusses the Art of Lighting

Top Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design by Dina Varner, explains how the selection of lighting design can serve as an artistic element to enhance the beauty of a room

SEA ISLAND, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / The choice of lighting in a space is often underestimated; lighting can be viewed as an artistic element rather than a practical accessory. Sea Island Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design, chooses lighting to complement the features of the rooms' design. Lighting creates an elegant style and enhances the architectural features of a room.

Lighting is a focal aesthetic feature where the goal of its composition and positioning is to highlight and enhance other features in the space. A careful and informed selection of lighting creates the difference between functionality and art. Luxurious lighting installations captivate viewers by the ambiance this creates.

Levels of lighting assist in creating and emphasizing the mood of a room. Using different forms of lighting such as chandeliers, sconces, and lamps creates a balance.

Ambient lighting is positioned in areas of the room to soften the mood and create a comforting and stylish feel for the space. The spaces where fixtures are installed are carefully and strategically positioned to attract the attention to artwork, sculptures, wallpaper designs, or intricate details of the room. Task lighting is artistically created in areas that require additional lighting to brighten the specific space. This layer of lighting is carefully balanced to allow efficiency as well as adding to the luxurious atmospheric feel of the space.

Creating a sufficient balance between luxurious and functional space relies primarily on the art of lighting. Fabricating a room or space that feels sophisticated and stylish requires the right combination of lighting elements. Therefore, lighting design is an artistic focal point that directs the viewer's attention to other features in the space.

Dina Varner is founder and creative director of VPI Design, an Atlanta and Sea Island Interior Design Firm working with both residential and commercial clients. She and her husband have been in the commercial construction industry for many years. Her inspiration comes from over twenty-five years of collecting and selling art and antiques through venues like Sotheby's, Babcock Gallery, and Christie's. This love of art and antiques started as a passion and has evolved into a successful business. Dina's rich southern heritage in addition to her love of fashion and travel also act as her creative influence. The VPI Design team work together with a distinct flair for aesthetic insight into unique designs exhibiting elegance and style. They explore the use of light and texture for an organic appealing experience in every timeless interior. Combinations of art deco, vintage, and contemporary styles are combined to create elegance while simultaneously exuding simplicity and comfort in each living space. Her designers enjoy getting to know their clients personally to create a home that suits their individual taste. Dina believes that every aspect of a room should complement one another to tell a unique story.

