Christian Chautard has announced his intention to step down from his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors after nine years for personal reasons. The Board met on 1st October and has appointed Jean-Pierre Duprieu to succeed him.

Jean-Pierre Duprieu was previously a member of the Air Liquide's group executive committee, notably in charge of Europe and the Healthcare division, as well as a member of Michelin's supervisory board and a director of Groupe SEB. At Korian, Jean-Pierre Duprieu has been an independent director since June 2016, Chairman of the Compensation and Appointments Committee until then and a member of the Audit Committee. His extensive experience in the healthcare sector, international development and operational integration, along with his acknowledged expertise in governance, will be particularly valuable in supporting Korian's development in the coming years in line with the Group's existing strategy.

Christian Chautard has been a member of Korian's governance bodies since 2011, first as Chairman of Korian's Supervisory Board then as Chairman of its Board of Directors since 2012. Under his leadership, Korian has grown sixfold and it has become Europe's leading care group for elderly and fragile people, operating in 600 communities across six countries and offering a diverse array of medical and medical-social services including post-acute and rehabilitation care, long-term care nursing home care, assisted living facilities and home care. Although he will also cease to be a director of Korian on 1st October, he will remain Chairman of the Korian Foundation in Germany.

Following this change, the Board of Directors is comprised of 11 directors (including 2 directors representing employees), including 5 independent directors (i.e., 55% of the directors, without taking into account directors representing employees) and 5 female directors (i.e., approximately 55%, whithout taking into account directors representing employees).

In addition, Anne Lalou was appointed Chairman of the Compensation and Appointments Committee and Holding Malakoff Humanis represented by Anne Ramon was appointed Chairman of the Ethics, Quality and CSR Committee.

Taking these changes into account, the Company continues to comply with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Code regarding independent directors and gender diversity.

The Board of Directors would like to offer Christian Chautard its sincere thanks for having contributed so much to Korian's development over the past decade. The Board's members are pleased to be ensuring continuity in the Group's governance, with Jean-Pierre Duprieu as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Sophie Boissard as Chief Executive Officer.

