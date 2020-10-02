Le Pale Shadow LLC: How Tech Entrepreneur, Givanne Nelson, is Helping Entrepreneurs Launch Their Own Applications

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / 25-year-old tech entrepreneur, Givanne Nelson, is a special blend of an amazing marketer mixed with the technical know-how of a programmer. From launching his business, Le Pale Shadow LLC, as a SMMA to now helping entrepreneurs create apps that centralize all marketing and sales. This has allowed him to bring in over 6 figures during the heightened time of quarantine when most have been left financially drained.

How did he do it?

He attributes his success to his Jamaican mother who installed family values as well as having ambition since he was a boy. "I never met my grandfather on my mother's side, but he always told his kids the importance of not working for others". "He was a baker and sold his goods in all the markets in Montero Bay, Jamaica". Givanne also mentioned, "In the 4th grade, I learned about Bill Gates, the richest man in the world, a tech entrepreneur. This changed the trajectory of my life at a young age".

The Start

In 2017, his business, Le Pale Shadow LLC, started as a small local social media marketing agency after taking Tai Lopez's first SMMA course. This was when he locked down his first 3 local NYC clients. Everything seemed great to the point that he gave in his 3-month notice to his 50k/year job. It was all great until he went flat broke by the end of 2018. It hit him at the time that there was a lot of lessons regarding business that he failed to learn.

During this time, he spent his time learning new skills primarily in how to code in the languages of Python and JavaScript. This put him in a small group of black developers that found a community through Paris Athena's newly created BlackTechTwitter. This group along with others on social media provided him a network of developers and UI/UX designers that he ultimately used to build his team in Le Pale Shadow LLC.

The Realization

During the growing use of Chatbots, it became evident that all high levels of consumer interactions were happening almost exclusively via mobile devices. This means, all businesses should have their own mobile presence that they can use to connect with their current pool of consumers or new ones.

This is great but the real issue is the affordability. "Many of the business that need apps can't afford them particularly in the minority community". In a time of rapid technological growth, it's hard for many small businesses to keep up.

Therefore, the Le Pale Shadow Mobile App team helps by:

Giving multiple affordable options to create a business application which also includes business owners creating their own application without code Helping them formulate a plan of attracting new users Helping them use applications to connect with users Lastly, monetization strategies to help bring in additional income through their applications.

This all falls in line with Givanne's two loves, marketing and programming. His clients easily realize this when he starts off with monetizing strategies when initially creating the user interfaces for their applications.

Now

Givanne is expanding on this application with the inclusion of creating Small Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) based web applications like his app builder, LPS Builder. He created a SaaS eBook that goes through all you need to know which includes a training on how to create a simple SaaS ready web app in December 2020. He is teaching his community how to code and all the opportunities in tech through his new brand, Black x Tech.

"I want my community to be major staples in this technological revolution. Not only in entrepreneurship but in all aspects of tech. This starts with us pushing our young ones into STEM programs and teaching them how to code at a young age".

For more information here is his Link-page.

Contact:

lepaleshadow.com

Givanne@lepaleshadow.com

929-269-2937

SOURCE: Le Pale Shadow LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608829/How-Tech-Entrepreneur-Givanne-Nelson-is-Helping-Entrepreneurs-Launch-Their-Own-Applications