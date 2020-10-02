How Artist Cade Kegerreis Connects People With His Paintings and Clothing Brand DVLVD

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / When people think of art, the first thing that usually comes to their mind is a framed canvas with some masterpiece oil painting at the center. But over the years, people have delved away from the typical canvas and have turned to other materials for their works. DVLVD (or Devolved) is among the companies that bring art to everyday use.

DVLVD was birthed from the mind of 23-year-old Cade Kegerreis, an artist in Waco, Texas. He graduated in 2017 with a degree in studio arts, and since then has been working as a full-time artist. After finishing college, he went through a wide range of jobs that fell into his creative field.

As he worked, Cade set out with a goal to fulfill his own work. He was able to make enough to get by and save for narrowing down to his desired path. Eventually, he managed to make his debut solo art exhibition. His works are currently up for viewing at downtown Waco gallery Cultivate712, which is available for viewing until the 26th of September.

Along with the art exhibit, Cade launched a clothing brand, DVLVD (Devolved), to align with his show's themes. The brand, like his works, is focused on raising awareness of issues of society. Unity through Evolution, Diversity, and Connection aims to bring understanding to its viewers through knowledge and personal investigation.

DVLVD's apparel includes t-shirts that Cade designed himself. Most of the designs incorporate elements of nature, such as trees and tidal waves. One design features a Yin and Yang design that pays tribute to Eastern culture with a tiger and Katsusguja Hokusai's famous work 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa."

Cade's designs are an example of his belief that everyone -- humans, animals, and nature itself -- are all connected on a deeper level. In another shirt that he designed, he illustrates the evolution of man on the top left side of a cube that is surrounded by animals.

The goal that Cade set out was to consistently work on his own series within the current time and develop projects in the future. He hopes to grow the DVLVD brand and be given the opportunity to paint murals with his style and personal direction.

Cade believes that the artist's role through time is to stay as consistent as possible and use their abilities to internalize the world around them and produce works that speak to that in its own way. Because art is ever-changing, the nature of contemporary art has often shifted towards appeal and aesthetics. However, Cade wants to focus on the emphasis of themes in the series and explore beyond.

Whether it's through his paintings or his shirts, Cade wants his works to create a sense of unity. He wants his audience and customers to see and realize that humankind is all one. Despite the individual difference, there is more that connects us than that separates us.

DVLVD and Cade's paintings, and art in general, allows the viewers to see things for themselves. And once they see, they are free to question, interpret, research, investigate, and understand. Cade hopes to bridge people out of ignorance to knowledge and acceptance through his works and DVLVD.

