Campaign Writer: DiscoverOrg Alternative Way to Connect with Ideal B2B Customers

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Two leading B2B data powerhouses merged earlier this year, when DiscoverOrg acquired ZoomInfo. What followed was one of the most successful IPO's of the year. The merger allowed these two leading data companies to come together and provide sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals access to unrivaled B2B intelligence. Every company, big and small, are realizing that high quality data is a necessity to go to market to be effective in today's competitive marketplace.



Connect and close ideal customers using a business-to-business (B2B) contact database from DiscoverOrg. Image Credit: 123RF.com / Antonio Guillem.

DiscoverOrg's B2B Lead Generation Overview

DiscoverOrg (discoverorg.com) website claims the best B2B data at your fingertips. Connect and close ideal customers using a B2B business contact database and buying signals you can't get anywhere else.

DiscoverOrg's mission is to provide every company with a 360-degree view of their ideal customer, empowering each phase of their go-to-market strategy and driving their ability to hit their number. Their data consist direct contact info for C-level executives or decision makers in the department you sell to. Access verified intel across 100+ data points and real-time intent signals.

Earlier this year, DiscoverOrg acquired ZoomInfo. The company was founded in 2007 by Henry Schuck and Kirk Brown. Their main headquarters is located in Vancouver, Washington, the same as ZoomInfo. Social media accounts include: Twitter @DiscoverOrg, Facebook @DiscoveryDB, Linkedin @discoverorg, Instagram @discoverorg, and others, including DiscoverOrg YouTube channel. Social media hashtag commonly used is DiscoverOrg



The best B2B data at your fingertips, according to DiscoverOrg. Image Credit: DiscoverOrg.com.

DiscoverOrg "Sales Intelligence" Google Chrome Extension

There is a DiscoverOrg Google Chrome extension plugin available to download and install from the Google Chrome web store. Titled "DiscoverOrg Sales Intelligence" and listed under the "Productivity" category, DiscoverOrg has over 169 user reviews rating it 4.6 out of 5 stars on average. It also shows 20,000+ users of the DiscoverOrg plugin.

With DiscoverOrg's Google Chrome Extension, you can instantly access accurate company and contact details and actionable buying intelligence for leads and accounts on a LinkedIn or Twitter profile, a company website, Salesforce.com accounts and contact records, or any webpage with a company or contact name. Basically, anywhere you are doing online research.



DiscoverOrg plugin from the chrome web store. Image Credit: Google Chrome.

DiscoverOrg Sales, Marketing, and Recruiting Solutions

The main DiscoverOrg products are geared towards Sales, Marketing, and Recruiting professionals.

DiscoverOrg for Sales

Drive sales efficiency and effectiveness by connecting and engaging with qualified prospects using advanced insights and real-time buying signals.

DiscoverOrg for Marketing

Capture, connect, and convert qualified leads to identify, connect, and convert key buyer personas at the accounts you care about most.

DiscoverOrg for Recruiting

Rightsource your recruiting strategy with access to mobile phone numbers, professional certifications, accolades, and experience, recruiters can place the best and brightest candidates with companies who need help the most.

Top DiscoverOrg Alternatives for Best Results

These are several similar and comparable DiscoverOrg alternatives sales intelligence contact finding tools best for uncovering email addresses and cell phone numbers. DiscoverOrg was also ranked in the Best Contact Finder Tools list.

Swordfish AI (swordfish.ai) ZoomInfo (zoominfo.com) Clearbit (clearbit.com) Lusha (lusha.co) ContactOut (contactout.com) UpLead (uplead.com) AeroLeads (aeroleads.com) Voila Norbert (voilanorbert.com)

DiscoverOrg Review in Contact Finder



DiscoverOrg Review in Contact Finder magazine. Image Credit: Contact Finder.

DiscoverOrg / ZoomInfo Overview Video



What is DiscoverOrg? Video Credit: ZoomInfo / DiscoverOrg YouTube Channel.

Alternatively, see DiscoverOrg's overview video directly on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKoYIVF1E0c

