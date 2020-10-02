Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness sorgt für Aufsehen an der Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JLZ7 ISIN: NL0000009827 Ticker-Symbol: DSM2 
Tradegate
02.10.20
08:08 Uhr
143,80 Euro
-1,40
-0,96 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
DSM NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSM NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
143,55143,9008:55
143,55143,9008:55
PR Newswire
02.10.2020 | 08:04
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DSM completes acquisition of Erber Group

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces the completion of its acquisition of Erber Group for an enterprise value of €980 million. The transaction - which excludes two smaller units in the Erber Group - is expected to be earnings enhancing in the first year upon completion. The acquisition of Erber Group was first announced on 12 June 2020.

DSM Logo

DSM acquired Erber Group's Biomin and Romer Labs. Erber Group's specialty animal nutrition and health business Biomin specializes primarily in mycotoxin risk management and gut health performance management, whereas the Romer Labs business focuses on food and feed safety diagnostic solutions. Both expand DSM's range of higher value-add specialty solutions.

The acquisition of Erber Group's Biomin further strengthens DSM's expertise and reputation as a leading provider of animal health and nutrition solutions for farm productivity and sustainability, with an emphasis on emissions reduction, feed consumption efficiency, and better use of water and land. It is therefore very much aligned with DSM's focus to make animal farming more sustainable from both an ecological and economical perspective. Romer Labs also complements DSM's human nutrition and health offering to customers in the food & beverages market segments.

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.
Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

PRN NDL

DSM NV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.