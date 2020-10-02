Anzeige
Freitag, 02.10.2020
PR Newswire
02.10.2020 | 08:04
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Share Issuance Authority

PR Newswire

London, October 1

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

This announcement is made to highlight to the market that the Company has authority to issue shares or sell from treasury, at a price not less than the estimated net asset value per ordinary share as close as practicable to the allotment or sale, and up to the amount specified in the authority announced on 12 March 2020. Any interest in such issuance should be coordinated through to JPMorgan Securities PLC. There can however be no certainty that the company will issue shares pursuant to this authority.

This announcement is only intended for investment professionals, high net worth companies, partnerships, associations or trusts and investment personnel of any of the foregoing (each as defined within the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005) and any other persons to whom it may be communicated lawfully. No other person should act or rely on it.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 1098

2 October 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire
