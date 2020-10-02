German scientists have developed a new electrolyte material that can cope with temperatures of up to 60 C. The material is based on ferrocene, an organometallic molecule known for good redox stability that is commonly used as an internal standard for electrochemical measurements.Scientists from the Center for Energy and Environmental Chemistry Jena (CEEC Jena) at Germany's Friedrich Schiller University have developed new polymer electrolytes for redox flow batteries, which would make such storage systems more efficient and heat-resistant. The researchers claimed that the new material solves two ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...