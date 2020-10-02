Solar has accounted for nearly 3.4% of total national generation thus far this year, with wind contributing 8.5%. Coal, meanwhile, has plunged from about 30% last year to just 17.8%.From pv magazine USA In a year that has witnessed strong growth of renewable generation and declines in fossil-fuel production, the new edition of the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Electric Power Monthly report confirms that solar and wind are the fastest growing sources of U.S. electricity. In the month of July, solar, including distributed generation, accounted for nearly 3.5% of the nation's total ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...