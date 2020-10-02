With effect from October 06, 2020, the unit rights in Saxlund Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 16, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: SAXG UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014958138 Order book ID: 204199 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 06, 2020, the paid subscription units in Saxlund Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: SAXG BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014958146 Order book ID: 204200 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com