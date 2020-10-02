DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Investment
News Release
Barbara Gould or Ken Kesegich or Jeff Cole
About Knorr-Bremse
###
02.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
|Moosacher Str. 80
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 3547 0
|E-mail:
|info@knorr-bremse.com
|Internet:
|www.knorr-bremse.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KBX1006
|WKN:
|KBX100
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1138478
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1138478 02.10.2020