Stockholm, October 2, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Qliro AB's shares (short name QLIRO) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Financial services sector. Qliro is the 43rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Qliro, founded in 2014 is a leading Swedish fintech company offering modern check-out solutions for e-commerce merchants in the Nordics which includes Qliro's pay-after delivery products. Qliro also offers other digital financial services to consumers in Sweden. Since 2014, Qliro has grown quickly and during the last year more than 2.2 million customers used Qliro's services and business volumes with Qliro's payment products exceeded SEK 5.5 billion. In February 2020 Qliro launched a new digital platform enabling partner offerings in their popular app. Qliro is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "I am very excited and proud of today's listing of Qliro on Nasdaq Stockholm" said Carolina Brandtman, CEO of Qliro. "Six years after inception we are now ready for this milestone. We are a fast-growing payment company offering payment solutions and digital financial services on a modern platform with more than 2.2 million active customers. Today's listing will offer investors a potential to invest in the fast-growing e-commerce and digital payments markets in the Nordics". "The listing of Qliro, a leading fintech company, is a momentous addition to our Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "The continued inflow of listings of successful financial services companies proves that Sweden is becoming an increasingly important hub for the fintech sector. We congratulate Qliro on their listing, and look forward to supporting the company with the increased visibility and liquidity that a Nasdaq Stockholm listing brings with it." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm