Stockholm, October 2, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in GPX Medical AB's shares (short name GPXMED) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Health care sector. GPX Medical is the 44th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. GPX Medical is improving neonatal intensive care with NEOLA, a medical device that can offer continuous lung monitoring of preterm born infants. The company is missioned to give preterm born infants a better start in life by upgrading the care that these fragile patients currently receive and fill a unique market gap for pediatric medical devices. GPX Medical is dedicated to build on Sweden's legacy in world class neonatal intensive care, using built on a foundation of a cutting-edge technology that continuously measures lung volume and oxygen concentration. GPX Medical is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. "Today we reach an important milestone," said Hanna Sjöström, CEO of GPX Medical. "The large interest for GPX Medical let us welcome approximately 2 000 new shareholders to the company. Our vision is to give preterm born infants a better start in life. By providing neonatal intensive care units with a groundbreaking innovation for continuous lung monitoring that also immediately alerts personnel to serious health complications, we are upgrading the care that these fragile patients currently receive and filling a unique market gap for pediatric medical devices". "We welcome GPX Medical to Nasdaq family as they list on our First North Growth Market and look forward to support them in their growth," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "The healthcare sector has established itself as one of the most important and fastest growing sectors on Nasdaq's European Markets, and we are proud to be able to support capital raising efforts for companies such as GPX Medical who help improving people's lives". GPX Medical has appointed Eminova Fondkommission as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm